How To Turn A Mid-Life Crisis Into A Million-Dollar Business

Aihui Ong was a successful financial software engineer consulting for companies like Accenture and taking home a handsome six-figure salary. But Ong wasn’t happy with just a hefty paycheck. The work, she says, “was really dry. I got burnt out. I lost my love for technology.” At the same time, she and her spouse decided to part ways. Says Ong: “I decided to take a year off and backpack.”

Aihui Ong

Friends reproached Ong, telling her all the “shoulds” she could be accomplishing. “You’re in your early thirties, they told me. You should be having a kid or being VP of a company, not staying in dirty motels.”

Ong laughs at the memory of herself turning a deaf ear. “I was lucky I was able to save and finally do what I wanted. I couldn’t afford to travel the world after college.” Backpacking through a self-proclaimed mid-life crisis paved the way for a totally new business idea: Love With Food. An online subscription box company that offers organic or all-natural snacks for $10 or $19.95 a month, Love With Food launched as a solo venture in 2011. The next year Ong’s startup raked in $250,000 in revenue. Love With Food is now up to $2 million, has 15 employees, and growing fast.

For this Ong credits traipsing through 20 countries including Egypt, Turkey, China, and Malaysia, as well as many in Eastern and Western Europe. A born foodie, Ong says her odyssey only strengthened that love as she explored so many different cuisines. But between the bites and sights, Ong was still soul-searching, wondering where she would take the next step in her career. “I could work in any country,” says the Singapore native, “And I debated coming back to the U.S.”

Ultimately, Ong says she really missed America and decided to give her adopted country another go. “I didn’t want to be an engineer again,” she confesses, laughing, “It was really boring.” Instead she decided to help a friend who sold her wares at a local farmers market. That’s when Ong got her first taste of the grocery business. Though in her opinion, the friend’s product was good, it wasn’t available in stores. Between brokers, distributors, and store buyers who saved space for national brands, Ong says “the whole system is inefficient. It got me angry that a lot of great products never make it.”

In the meantime, Ong had applied for and gotten into culinary school. Jobless and waiting for classes to begin in the fall, she had time to kick around her friend’s dilemma as well as take stock of her own path. She did love technology, “it’s why I became a software engineer in the first place,” says Ong. But in the financial realm, “there was no room for error or innovation.” Blending her tech skills with her love of food seemed to be the answer.