Meet The Mastermind Behind 800 New Jobs In Michigan

Bigelow started her career working in the wine industry for nearly a decade, then decided to get her Ph.D. in prehistoric archeology. Toward the end of her dissertation, she got a part-time job at an organization focused on growing the IT industry in Michigan. She was earning less per hour than she paid her student research assistants, but the job gave some structure to her schedule. Bigelow hadn’t anticipated that within a year, she’d climb to the ranks of director of the place and shift her career path yet again.

Today Bigelow is connected to thousands of investors around the world, making her Rolodex the envy of most finance-hungry startups. And she’s doing her part to bring the money to them. As founder and CEO of the Growth Capital Network, which creates educational programs for entrepreneurs and links them to mentors and financiers, she’s also the mastermind behind an accelerator program that helps draw entrepreneurs and tech startups to Michigan with the lure of funding and support. The companies she’s helped have gone on to raise $70 million in funding and create 800 jobs.

Bigelow’s work requires just the right balance of networking, outreach, and hard work. Call her at midnight, and you’ll likely find her in the office, working late into the night. She’s recruiting, meeting investors, managing projects, and flying coast to coast for meetings. “It’s considerably easier working 18 hour days when you enjoy what you do,” she says.

Throughout her career, Bigelow has mastered the art of creating opportunities for not just herself, but many others. Here are five lessons she’s learned along the way:

Four years ago, when Bigelow was approached to create a competition in Michigan, she had free reign to tackle the task as she pleased. She called up her contacts from foundations, corporations, economic development organizations, universities, and incubators all around the state. She got all of them together to talk.

“I’m Italian,” she says. “I tend to work with whoever shows up at the table.” Bringing all these separate groups together in one room helped create the basis for the Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition. “We couldn’t have done it without these folks at the table,” she says. “It just wouldn’t have worked.”