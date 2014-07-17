It’s No Potato Salad, But This Guy’s Plan To Kickstart A Breaking Bad Spinoff With Val Kilmer Is Pretty Rich

If there’s anything that we learned from Breaking Bad, it’s that being a wide-eyed believer in man’s ability to overcome seemingly unstoppable obstacles on his path to greatness (and, sure, ultimately self-destruction) can lead one to great, previously unimaginable heights. Taking a cue from Walter White’s intrepid plan to transform himself from mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher to the greatest meth kingpin in the Southwest, a residential real estate manager named Lawrence Shepherd has launched a Kickstarter campaign to turn himself into the television spin-off maestro Hollywood has been waiting for: by creating Anastasia, a follow-up to Breaking Bad that stars, for some reason, Val Kilmer and Slash.

Everybody knows that Walter White died at the standoff at the Nazi compound at the end of Breaking Bad. What this show presupposes is–maybe he didn’t? Throughout the course of Anastasia‘s ten episodes–which have all been scripted, apparently, though none have begun any form of production–Kilmer and Slash, portraying U.S. Marshals, will attempt to answer the question of whether or not Walter White really died in the series finale.

Although “will” is probably too strong a word for what we’re describing here: the Kickstarter campaign that Shepherd launched to fund Anastasia has, at this writing, $961 of the $500,000 it needs to become a reality. Furthermore, the involvement of both Kilmer and Slash are no sure thing (Shepherd told Vice that he’s been told of Kilmer “If there’s some money there, he’ll typically do it,” though he admits that Slash would be harder to score), and neither Sony or Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan are involved in the project. Shepherd’s Kickstarter page does include an invitation to various stars who are in recovery–a major plot-point in Anastasia, apparently–to appear on the show if they choose. (Shepherd helpfully names some stars he would be willing to allow to appear on his show: “Russell Brand, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steven Tyler, Dick Van Dyke, Drew Barrymore, Robert Downey Jr., Robin Williams, Neil Young, Eminem, on and on.”)





All of this, ultimately, is pretty goofy–and the fact that Shepherd is still a little over $499,000 shy of his $500,000 goal means that it’s unlikely that Val Kilmer or Slash will ever have to have a conversation with Shepherd. They might have to answer the occasional question in an interview with an “I have no idea what you’re talking about”–though when it comes to those dudes, it’s possible that that’s how they answer most questions anyway.