Bitly Shortens Its Business Plan

As far as technical solutions go, building a link shortener is a project you could reasonably ask someone to complete during a job interview.

But the business of Bitly has never been so simple. Bitly encodes about 500 million links every month (including custom URLs like huff.to or pep.si), which across Facebook, Twitter, and all other sites generate about 8 billion clicks–and a myriad of business opportunities. What is the best way to monetize a service that has both hundreds of thousands of individual users and data that marketers are willing to pay for?

When Mark Josephson joined Bitly as CEO last September, the six-year-old startup still hadn’t really decided. “There was a consumer product team. There was an enterprise product team. There was a science team. No marketing team. And three salespeople who had no go-to-market strategy,” he says.

Bitly had launched a bookmarking tool (or “bitmarking” tool as the startup put it) for consumers in 2012. But it had been making all of its money on brand tools that keep tabs on where and when potential customers click on a marketer’s links.

Other applications for that data, meanwhile, were still on the table. Perhaps, one idea went, Bitly could insert ads between a link and the page it leads to. Or, based on which links a user clicked on, build him or her a personalized magazine like Flipboard. For a while there was a trial product that could tell you, based on your history of clicking, what you would have clicked on in your social feeds had you seen it. And, for those frustrated with the constraints of the “Like,” there was Bitly for Feelings, a version of the link shortener that gave your followers some personal context about why you were sharing something.

Despite this hodgepodge of possible directions, Josephson says, “we were growing revenue and people were buying, and the business was not in bad shape. I was like, this is going to be awesome. We are going to stop doing eight things, focus on doing two things, and do those things really well.”