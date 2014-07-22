5 Tips for Creating an App for the New Mobile Reality

Eighty-five percent of people check their smartphone repeatedly during the day, and 60 percent check their phone every hour. Mobile dependence is widespread, and there are huge opportunities to create a more seamless mobile experience.

Take the banking industry, for example. Bank of America reportedly has 15 million mobile banking customers, with a growth rate of 200,000 per month. Simple has emerged as a mobile and online alternative to traditional banking, and big-name companies like Google and PayPal are jumping on the mobile wallet bandwagon.

Mobile is no longer reserved for those on the go, though. More companies will be capitalizing on the Internet of Things to bring mobile integration into the home. When a customer clicks “go to bed” on his smartphone, apps will automatically dim the lights, lock the doors, and turn down the thermostat.

With this type of mobile omnipresence, entrepreneurs and developers are rushing to create the next big thing for mobile and fulfill consumer needs. Here are five things to keep in mind when designing your next app to ensure you’re planning for the new mobile reality:

In the business world, we’re still struggling to connect our wireless devices to the network printer, but consumers are already seeking new ways to use their devices to entertain, educate, and enhance their everyday lives.

True advances in mobile aren’t driven by what developers or businesses want — they’re inspired by consumers’ needs.

Evernote enables quick notes on the go. Instagram, Snapchat, and Vine allow us to share life’s moments instantly with friends via picture or video. All these breakthroughs were responses to a real consumer need — even a need as simple as sending an embarrassing selfie to a friend with an automatic self-destruct function.