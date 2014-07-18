5 Free Apps For Organizing Your Office

If you’re tired of a cluttered workspace or moving to a fancy new one, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Shoeboxed (Android and iOS)

All those food, mileage, and travel tickets are piling up in your desk drawer. This app helps organize what you’ve already spent, and make future expenditures easier with automatic mileage tracking and exporting to QuickBooks, Quicken, FreshBooks, and more. Sort those receipts out, before something furry makes a nest in there.

Trello (Android and iOS)

For a whole office revamp, get everyone on the same page and assign projects to team members. “Cards” let you take collaborative notes, embed images or videos, and take group polls. The voting for “Potential Desk Chair Order” could get heated.

Organize.me (Android)