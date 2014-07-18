5 Free Apps For Organizing Your Office

If you’re tired of a cluttered workspace or moving to a fancy new one, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
All those food, mileage, and travel tickets are piling up in your desk drawer. This app helps organize what you’ve already spent, and make future expenditures easier with automatic mileage tracking and exporting to QuickBooks, Quicken, FreshBooks, and more. Sort those receipts out, before something furry makes a nest in there.
For a whole office revamp, get everyone on the same page and assign projects to team members. “Cards” let you take collaborative notes, embed images or videos, and take group polls. The voting for “Potential Desk Chair Order” could get heated.
Organize.me (Android)
Where do they hide all that paperwork in those glossy office photos? Less messy desks can’t give you a WeWork-style office, but it’s a good start. Scan documents for searchable text, and map documents by category or date.
Is your startup ready to move from your parents’ garage to a real workspace? Get quotes from local movers by filling out a survey on all of your items, and find out how much of that Kickstarter is going toward getting your stuff into the big time.
Sortly (iOS)
Neatly packing and labeling boxes of paperwork, supplies, and knots of power cables is part of a utopian dream. Even if you’re throwing things into copy-paper boxes for sorting later, you can keep track of it all by taking photos and notes of each box, and storing the info in the cloud.
But where is my stapler?