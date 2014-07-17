Many Americans Don’t Have Any Paid Vacation. Hotels.com Is Looking To Fix That

If you ask anyone in the world how many paid vacation days they get, the answer from all but maybe the French will probably be “Not enough.” But while the amount of paid vacation days varies from country to country, Hotels.com is looking to raise awareness that the U.S. is the only advanced economy that doesn’t guarantee any paid vacation days for its workers.





The brand and agency CPB have launched The Vacation Equality Project, which includes this spot directed by Brent Bonacorso, a petition to WhiteHouse.gov and a postcard campaign to The House of Representatives. According to the campaign, one in four American workers in the private sector do not have any paid time off, adding up to 28 million people missing out on all of the benefits of a vacation.





If they can pull it off, not only will Hotels.com enjoy the halo effect of standing up for workers rights, but it will have opened up the market to a lot of potential new customers.