Lil Jon, RG3 Star In Adidas Originals’ New Instagram Series, AdicolorTV

Ever wondered what it would be like if Lil Jon were a professor instead of a rapper? Probably not but adidas Originals and Champs Sports have provided an answer to that never-asked question. And spoiler alert: despite gripping beakers and donning a lab coat, Lil Jon still unleashes his trademark “yeaaaah!” Same goes for Lil Jon the sports coach, the TV-shopping pitchman, and talk show host–though in that latter role Jon gets cerebral with some talk of mind control.





All of these scenarios are part of adidas Originals’ 2014 adicolorTV campaign, a series of comedic vignettes that feature adidas personalities Lil Jon, Robert Griffin III, Von Miller, and DeMarco Murray in all sorts of madcap personae. A follow-up to its 2013 adicolorTV campaign, this year’s effort brings with it a new twist: it is, according to adidas, the first-ever video series created specifically for Instagram. Shared exclusively on Champs Sports’ Instrgram feed, adicolorTV will operate like a TV network offering over 20 15-second episodes–which will include a variety of different shows, such as Elements of the Game and The Stans–over a six-week period. The first episode launches on July 18.

“Social media offers us a great way to connect with our consumer, and specifically, 15-second videos on Instagram was a relatively untapped vehicle to do that,” says Kelly Olmstead, director of brand marketing, adidas Sport Style. “We feel these digestible nuggets offer our consumer short, yet memorable brand interactions on their terms.”

With most of the content yet to be revealed, one can only look to the campaign’s teaser for a sense of what to expect. Judging by that, adicolorTV looks to be fast-paced, and is sure to include a whole lot of yeahs.

Olmstead offers additional insight on what’s to come. “You can expect to see a blending of sport, pop-culture, music, and humor coming to life in a way that no other brand can do it,” she says. “You’ll see episodes ranging from classroom lessons taught by Lil Jon, Von Miller showing us the best touchdown dance in the industry, and DeMarco Murray and RG3 pulling off a great Stan Smith impersonation.”