Are You A Rocky Road Or A Fruit And Nut? This Facebook-Powered Cadbury Vending Machine Will Tell You

For years now we’ve been getting told over and over just what our Facebook profiles say about us as people. But now Cadbury has come up with a useful interpretation of our social selves.





The brand, along with Red Agency, recently set up a vending machine in Australia that picks your flavor of candy bar based on your Facebook profile. Why worry if all your likes, selfies, and food photos reveal you to be a neurotic germaphobe who loves circus clowns and Steven Seagal movies, when it can also get you a free Fruit and Nut bar? Exactly.





Dubbed “The Joy Generator,” the machine has 12 possible flavors to fit your online lifestyle, including Hazelnut, Milk Chocolate, Rocky Road, Peppermint, Crunchie, and Turkish Delight. While it’s only available in Australia right now, the brand reportedly has plans for an app that will allow chocolate lovers across the globe to find out the flavor of their Facebook profile.