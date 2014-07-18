The Bubble Tea Party: Inside Panda Express’s “Innovation Kitchen”

Walk into a shopping mall food court, an airport, and other culinary wastelands, and there’s a good chance Panda Express is not far away. The chain has made a successful business out of selling sweet-crunchy chicken, fried rice, and egg rolls to the masses. There are now 1,658 Panda Express locations and counting in the United States and Puerto Rico, and a growing international presence.

But the newest outpost to open in Pasadena, Calif., could help the company re-imagine the brand. Beside the standard rice-and-orange chicken steam table fare, there are scallion pancake burrito wraps and customized salads. A Chipotle-style assembly line lets diners choose from an array of vegetable toppings and sauces. At the end of the line comes the biggest surprise of all: A well-appointed bubble tea bar with colorful splashes of fresh drinks.

Called the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen, the restaurant–which opened earlier this month and is decorated in a decidedly more lingering-friendly manner that’s closer to a Panera than your typical food court staple–is a combination test kitchen, marketing experiment, and corporate showcase. Solicitous employees ask customers about almost every meal.

This space, located in a typical suburban strip mall locale, is where a company long associated with mass market Chinese food is addressing a huge, fresh challenge: Attracting new customers to its brand while battling Chipotle’s entry into the Asian food space (a healthy dollop more on that later). Many of the guests who wandered into this Panda Express one recent afternoon at first looked a bit bewildered, but soon appeared pleased with the results. Adding to the marketing vibe, there are plenty of signs in the neighborhood advertising the new Panda Express–but it’s only when customers approach the front door, and see a sandwich board encouraging guests to Instagram their meal, that they get a hint anything’s different here.

Panda Express Burrito. Photo by Neal Ungerleider for Fast Company

Panda Express is opening two more “innovation kitchens” over the next month. A bubble tea-only location will be opening in Honolulu, and a second, full-menu restaurant is slated to launch in Irving, Texas. The two locations have plenty in common: They’re prosperous suburbs with streams of office park lunch traffic, access to nearby highways, and above-average numbers of younger and Asian-American customers already familiar with bubble tea.

“You can either continue to innovate and grow or lose market share,” Dave Wallinga, Panda Restaurant Group’s vice president of guest marketing, tells Fast Company. “For us, it’s a question of what we can do in our position to stay relevant and attract the next generation of Panda customers. We track trends just like everyone else in industry and see the opportunity to become a choice more often with more people. Bubble tea drinks give people another reason to come into the store, salads give people a reason to grab something at lunch while they might think of us as dinner food, and it’s the same with wraps–something more handheld might attract guests who are moving quickly.”

I have to admit, I’ve never actually eaten a scallion pancake burrito before. But I assembled one on the spot in Pasadena from orange chicken, grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli, papaya slaw, and a green onion sauce that wouldn’t be out of place on Hainanese chicken rice. It was served up quickly and tasted pretty delicious, guilt be damned.