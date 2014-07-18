10 Tips For Leading Through Changes

To transition your business to a more innovative company, you will need to guide a highly trained and skilled work force through some difficult changes.

As the boss, you may not have the same IQ as the smartest guys in the office, but it is your job to lead and align these high achievers, which often involves disrupting the status quo.

Ensuring that your team of geniuses is aligned with the goal, providing actionable insights, and interacting with other members of the team is critical to success.

Here are 10 pieces of advice to bosses when leading your team through change.

Anticipate that creating some semblance of alignment will take six to 12 months, especially if you are new to the team. Be flexible and patient and realize that you are working on a mosaic masterpiece and there is no way of knowing exactly what it will look like on day one. Be confident that it will be beautiful, no matter what, in the end, and share that confidence.

You are not here to change your employees; you are here to change the trajectory of the business or project. Make them comfortable, not off balance. Geniuses are not mind readers–they will read your actions for signs of things to fear. Don’t give them easy things to be upset about, like changing everything!

Many high achievers want to be recognized for their achievements. And in the end, it’s about getting some work done, even if it isn’t integrated and coordinated yet.