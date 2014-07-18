Should Your Business Jump On The Bitcoin Bandwagon?

With more than 12.7 million bitcoins now in circulation, it’s no surprise that Overstock, eBay, and Virgin have all started to accept the controversial online currency as a form of payment.

In extraordinary, futuristic news, the Winkelvoss twins recently paid for a Virgin Galactic spaceflight in bitcoins. Meanwhile, back on Planet Earth, more and more major retailers are set to jump aboard the bitcoin-accepting bandwagon this year.

In April 2014 business directory Yelp started flagging up businesses which accept bitcoins. Even a Canadian nudist colony now accepts the currency. All of this activity can’t help but prompt the question: Should my business be getting bitcoin-ready too? Some of the biggest business moguls out there certainly seem to think so:

There’s a whole lot of buzz going on in the weird and wonderful world of bitcoin at the moment and, if you’re a tech-forward business, it may prove worth your while to understand the landscape and the effect bitcoin acceptance could have on your enterprise.

Here’s a quick guide to bitcoin to help you get a handle on the web’s most notorious currency.

Let’s start with the basics. Bitcoins seem to be one of those things which everyone nods along with, but not many of us actually know that much about. Here are the need-to-know basics:



What is it? Bitcoin is the world’s very first decentralized digital currency.



Why use Bitcoins? They can be transferred directly from person to person, anywhere in the world, with no need for banks or clearing houses.



What’s the benefit? This means that they are not susceptible to high transfer fees, frozen accounts, arbitrary limits, or many of the other issues regular banking entails.



Who created them? Nobody knows. The creator is believed to use the alias “Satoshi Nakamoto” and is rumored to live in Los Angeles, but details of his identity are largely speculative and many believe even the alias Mr. Nakamoto is a myth.



Is Bitcoin legal? More or less, yes. Only China and Brazil have specific legislation regarding bitcoin. Most other countries are waiting to see how the phenomenon plays out before taking any definitive steps.

Bitcoins come from bitcoin mines. Yes, that’s right. Virtual mines.