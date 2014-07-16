A Visual Guide To Vaginas, So No One Ever Compares The Airbnb Logo To A Vagina Again (NSFW)

On Wednesday, Airbnb released its new logo design . It looks like this:





Suddenly, lots of people on Twitter started comparing Airbnb’s design to a vagina.

This is an external view of the vagina. I drew it on a napkin in roughly 10 seconds:





Here is a list of things that–like the Airbnb logo–don’t look like vaginas: battleships, avocados, rabbit warrens, blow-up doll crotches, yogurt containers, kaleidoscopes, roast beef sandwiches, that thing you used do with your hands and another person’s hands on middle school field trips, the space between Barbie’s thigh gap, and the Grand Canyon.

Here are things that kind of look like vaginas: that Qatar World Cup stadium everyone is mad about, that kayak modeled after a Japanese woman’s vagina that everyone is also mad about, the Eye of Sauron, Georgia O’Keeffe paintings, actual vaginas.

Some objects are genuinely confusing. But if you find yourself questioning whether it looks like a vagina, follow this simple rule: If people aren’t mad about it, it probably doesn’t look like a vagina.