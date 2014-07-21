How “Star Wars” Influenced Jibo, The First Robot For Families

Cynthia Breazeal traces her interest in robotics to the first time she saw Star Wars in theaters as a 10-year-old. “Your jaw just drops,” she told Fast Company. “In many ways those droids were full-fledged characters; they cared about people. That was what, I think, really sparked my imagination.”

Cynthia Breazeal

George Lucas’s fictional characters convinced her that people want to interact with machines as if they are human. At least that’s how she interprets her life trajectory now. “I can look back at my life and I can tell you a very logical story, but of course it’s never that way when you’re living it,” she said.

Looking at her most recent creation, Jibo, it’s easy to see a little bit of R2D2 and C3PO in the “world’s first family robot.” Announced last week, Jibo is “the first personal robot you might actually buy,” according to Re/Code’s James Temple, who saw it up close, not just in this (rosy) promotional video:

“It’s one of the most ambitious and affordable robots for the home that I’ve seen,” he added, although the praise is not entirely universal. Time magazine said “it’s unclear why you’d actually need,” Jibo, which works like Siri but with a better personality and slightly more functionality. Another critic deemed it “just plain odd.”

The final verdict on Jibo’s utility will have to wait until 2015, when Breazeal on shipping the first batch to developers. Consumer devices will be available in 2016. But the technology fits right into the vision Breazeal has had for social bots since that first Star Wars viewing.





Raised in Livermore, California, Breazeal grew up surrounded by technology and technologists. Her mom worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and her dad worked at Sandia National Lab. Her parents brought home punchcards and some of the first personal computers available. Breazeal wanted to go into medicine when she went off to the University of California at Santa Barbara. But her mother encouraged her to study electrical and computer engineering. It was there that Breazeal first encountered (real) robots.

She soon abandoned her medical aspirations, and decided she wanted to work for NASA as an astronaut. That, too, changed when she went MIT to get a PhD in space robotics. “I had never seen an autonomous robot before,” she recalls. At the time, the lab, under the direction of the famed roboticist Rod Brooks, was studying and making mobile robots inspired by insects. “I literally see these robots skirting around the lab, and it was almost as if I had this huge flashback to Star Wars. If we are ever going to see robots like that, it’s going to start in a lab just like this, right now, right here.”