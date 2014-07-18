5 Ways Volunteering With Your Coworkers Will Make You Happier (And Help Your Career)

Volunteering isn’t just a win-win for your company. By taking part in your company’s corporate social responsibility program, these volunteer activities can help you develop as an employee–and as a person. But it’s up to you to make it work to your benefit.

By adapting a company’s sense of responsibility toward its community and environment into your career, you can build your brand, network with like-minded individuals, and even improve your health.

Here’s how giving back can help your community, as well as your career:

Volunteering makes a company’s brand shine.

You can: Build your own brand. You will build your own self-esteem by volunteering. This buoys your spirit and energizes you to give more at work, and in your personal life as well. It’s like sprinkling your personality with good vibes. Have you ever known a grumpy volunteer?

Volunteering keeps employees loyal, proud, and happy.