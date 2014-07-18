Serving The Short Men Of Hollywood Has Become A Big Niche For One Retailer

For more than 30 years, a store called Jimmy Au’s Small and Short sold designer duds to diminutive men. In 1995 while a marketing student at University of Southern California, Alan Au decided to experiment with the name of the business, which was owned by his dad, and changed the signage to “Jimmy Au’s for Men 5’8” and Under.” Over the next month, foot traffic quadrupled.

“What guy wants to hear he’s ‘small and short?’” laughs Au, who today serves as the company’s marketing director and vice president. “Calling a woman ‘petite’ can be a compliment, but there’s a stigma and insecurities that come with being a short guy.”

Finding the right name was just one of the ways the Beverly Hills clothier has honed its niche. Founded in 1961 as a custom suit business, Jimmy Au quickly became a favorite tailor of professional jockeys. In the 1970s, hay fever allergies forced the elder Au away from the racetrack and into a permanent retail location where he sold ready-to-wear suits in short and regular sizes. Eventually he decided to dedicate his business to smaller men.

“My dad didn’t think about it as a niche; it was more of a necessity,” says Au, of his 5’1” father. “Because of his height, it was easier for him to fit shorter men. It wasn’t until later that he discovered this part of the market was largely untapped.”

A bell curve shows that there are just as many short men as there are tall–about one in five are 5’8” or under–but Au says the big-and-tall market is more appealing for retailers because big and tall guys have no other options: “Short men can have things hemmed and taken in,” he says. “The problem is that the proportions aren’t right. That’s the part that bugged my dad. He didn’t think short men should be forced to settle.”

When he first decided to focus on this niche, Jimmy Au worked with the handful of designers that were offering short men’s clothing, such as Calvin Klein, DKNY, and Ralph Lauren, but Au says the clothing had simply been scaled down from regular sizes.