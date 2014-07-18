How To Make Work Feel More Like Summer Camp

Many of us have fond memories of summer camp. I looked forward every year to heading off into the woods for a week, eating under the fans in the screened-in mess hall, sleeping in my bunk, and swimming in the lake.

Why do people like camp so much? It’s pretty much structured for maximum human happiness. Work usually isn’t. But the good news is, it can be. Here’s how you can borrow some of the best elements of summer camp to make work more awesome.

At camp, the days are full of good stuff. On any given day, you don’t just go for a swim, you put on a talent show, and roast marshmallows too. At work, on the other hand, you probably spend a lot of time on auxiliary stuff before you ever get to the deep work that drew you to your profession in the first place.

To make work more fun, flip that equation around. Schedule multiple sessions of work you actually want to do through the day so the next one is only a few hours in the future. That will help keep even a boring meeting in context. It’s the equivalent of pitching your tent before enjoying your camp out. Necessary, but not the main thing.

If you start a project at camp, you will finish it. You will actually put on the puppet show, or produce a friendship bracelet you can wear. This creates a great sense of autonomy and satisfaction.

This can happen at work, too. For their 2011 book, The Progress Principle, Teresa Amabile and Steven Kramer analyzed 12,000 work diary entries. They found that people were happiest when they sensed forward momentum in meaningful work.

Small wins are powerful. Progress is motivating. Unfortunately, many work projects become so diffuse as to obliterate this source of happiness. Whenever possible, try to be on a project from start to finish, and staff your teams to see projects through to completion as well.