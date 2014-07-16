Will It Fit? This Algorithm Takes The Guesswork Out Of Online Shopping

As convenient as it may be, shopping for clothes online has one major pitfall: finding the right size. Retailers know it: E-return rates can reach as high as 40% as consumers take guesses on the correct size and toss items in their virtual shopping cart. That’s if they even bother to click “buy” amidst the uncertainty. It’s a sticking point for retailers that one startup hopes to fix.

True Fit, a retail software startup that just raised $10.6 million in equity funding, uses data analytics to take the guesswork out of online shopping. Well-known department stores and brands, like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Guess, use True Fit’s algorithms on their e-commerce sites to help boost sales conversion rates and reduce customer returns. And in a quest to reduce retailers’ online return rates and boost sellers’ sales conversion numbers, the software company gets a lot of help from the field of data science.

“There’s no real easy way to figure out what size you should pick across brands and different styles, and especially when you don’t have the benefit of a dressing room,” says True Fit cofounder Jessica Murphy, who was a buyer for a large department store before starting True Fit.

To get a global perspective on how clothing sizes from different brands compare with one another, True Fit gets proprietary fit data from its more than 1,000 brand partners. So, if True Fit needed to understand how Levi’s intended a pair of jeans to fit a customer, it could just look through its database for the specific fit information that Levi’s provided.

True Fit’s recommendation for a pair of jeans.

“It’s not just a technology solution; It has to also be a relationship solution, as well as a product solution,” says Jeff Putz, True Fit’s vice president of engineering. The more brands and retailers the company partners with, the wider variety of recommendations True Fit can make to its clients’ online consumers.

When a user is ready to select a clothing size on a product page, he can choose to access or set up his True Fit profile. Setting up a profile requires him to know his height and weight, as well as the size and brand of his favorite piece of clothing. In less than a minute, True Fit’s algorithms spit out a size suggestion, with a rating that indicates how happy the user would be with the item. But what makes True Fit so easy to use is the last piece of data that the user provides about himself–his favorite item of clothing.

“The preference data is really the key to getting it right,” Murphy says. It is even more important than getting his exact measurements. With this one piece of data, True Fit’s algorithms can keep learning more about the user over time, all the while tracking the user’s sales and returns data. Murphy likens True Fit to the music-discovery app Pandora.