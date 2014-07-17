With Onion-Infused Paper, You Can Really Pour Your Emotion Onto The Page

If your diary isn’t already overflowing with overwrought entries about your latest breakup or your writing professor has criticized the cold, soulless tone of your prose, or your friends say that you lack of emotional honesty, then you’d do well to try out Onion Note , a notebook that makes your cry when you write in it.

Notebook company Magnus Ferreus has apparently engineered paper infused with onion compounds and is about to unleash the product on the stoic, serious, and unsuspecting Japanese. Just as when your knife slices into an onion, the scratching of your pen against Onion Note paper will release the tear-inducing chemical irritant, propanethiol S-oxide. Give it a try, but keep some tissues handy or you won’t be able to read a single word on page.