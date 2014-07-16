Munchery And Jawbone Team Up To Seamlessly Track Nutritional Data

Many people love the idea of keeping a meal log, but the actual inputting process? Not so much.

Wearers of Jawbone’s UP tracker will find the process much simpler when they order from Munchery’s meal-delivery service. The two San Francisco startups announced a new partnership Wednesday to automatically transmit Munchery’s nutritional data to the Jawbone UP app.

“Using your UP app, you’ll be able see exactly what goes into each Munchery meal, from calories to carbs to fiber,” wrote Munchery cofounder Conrad Chu in a blog post. “In addition, we’re including our gorgeous photography in your UP feed, so you can have a visual history of what you ate on Munchery.”

Users can opt in by going to the settings page of the Jawbone UP app to connect their Munchery accounts. Jawbone’s app will show comprehensive nutritional information, including a breakdown of calories, fiber, and fat, and users can also specify smaller portions on the app. Aside from Munchery, Jawbone updated its app to make nutritional logging easier, including the menus of establishments such as Starbucks and Chipotle.