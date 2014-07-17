“Social Entrepreneurship Storytelling”: Website Turns Lorem Ipsum Into Do-Gooder Jargon

“Social entrepreneurship storytelling, honor human potential solve cornerstone sharing economy frontline reproductive rights.”

Oh, and don’t forget “disruption innovation.”





Nothing like a nonsense string of feel-good buzzwords to make the world a better place. Or at least that’s the thinking behind Social Good Ipsum, a text generator for designers and editors looking for placeholder text with more personality than the standard “lorem ipsum.” Lorem ipsum, a scramble of Latin words, has been used in layout mockups for decades. Social Good Ipsum promises to serve the same purpose while winking at the jargon that tends to dominate copy on NGO websites.

Nothing like a nonsense string of feel-good buzzwords to make the world a better place.

“We tried to make a simple tool that people might have fun with,” says Deroy Peraza, principal and creative director at Hyperakt, which designed the tool. “It’s a way to lighten the mood with what is often heavy, intense content.”

Peraza and his team developed Social Good Ipsum after a moment of inspiration in a meeting with the Ford Foundation, one of the Brooklyn design studio’s many nonprofit and foundation clients. “Just because these are big agencies, large and serious, the people who work there are regular people with sense of humor like you or me,” he says.





It’s a wry leap forward from Cicero’s “De Finibus Bonorum et Malorum” (On the Ends of Goods and Evils), the source of the lorem ipsum text strings known to generations of designers and editors. Give the tool a spin for yourself here.