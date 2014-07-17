How To Stand Up To A Bad Boss

If you’ve got a great one, it can make your day-to-day life seem perfect. If don’t have the best relationship, well, let’s just say your life can be a little harder. But no matter what kind of relationship you have, you’ll have to stand up to this person at some point. And doing so isn’t always easy. To help, career coach and author of Careeranista: The Woman’s Guide to Success After College, Chaz Pitts-Kyser shares her expert advice for solving problems and creating a more harmonious work environment.

“Makes sure this is a conflict and not a pet peeve. If a boss is doing something that affects you emotionally, or prevents you from doing your job effectively, that is a real conflict,” Pitts-Kyser says. But if you have a personality conflict, that doesn’t mean it’s a real conflict. For example, you might want to let the fact that your supervisor never replaces the water cooler go.

When you’re going into any type of situation, you want to visualize what you want to happen, Pitts-Kyser suggests. To alleviate nerves, practice the conversation beforehand in front of a mirror or with someone.

Pitts-Kyser cautions that it’s not a good idea to spring this on your supervisor without warning. Schedule a meeting with him or her to talk, preferably when you think he or she will be in a good mood. Feel free to keep the subject vague and just say you’ve been having issues and you’d like to talk. If your boss pries, just say it’s a personal issue.

“Say what the issue is,” Pitts-Kyser says. “Use very clear examples.” Come prepared with a list of dates and times your boss did something you want to address. “Instead of putting direct blame on your boss, you need to articulate how she or he makes you feel,” Pitts-Kyser says. Pitts-Kyser once coached a young woman who told her supervisor she felt belittled each time her boss shot down an idea she had in meetings. After the young professional gave her supervisor clear examples of that, her boss apologized.

