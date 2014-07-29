MOOCs Are No Longer A Cultural Export Of The West

At a recent event at the United Nations about education accessibility in the developing world, Anant Agarwal, CEO of the open-source online-learning platform edX and a former MIT computer scientist, heard one word too much for his liking.

“The most-used word was ‘hegemony.’ MOOCs are criticized: Is this U.S. hegemony in action?” he says.

The early wave of massive open online courses that began around 2012 was propelled by the excitement that anyone, anywhere could sit in on a course from some of the most elite universities in the United States. People from all over the world–especially from nations where access to higher education is limited–signed up in droves to participate in virtual classes like “Introduction to Artificial Intelligence” from Stanford University or “Justice” from Harvard.

We do believe that through these MOOCs, we will have a larger impact than in the traditional classroom.

Among the inevitable cascade of criticisms that followed the initial hype was this: online-learning platforms were peddling yet another blunt cultural export of the West, shoehorning ill-fitted course materials into societies where education access was clearly in high demand, while not really helping them develop or even undermining their homegrown education infrastructure.

Whether you believe online learning is going to save or sink higher education, at least this particular criticism is losing ground today. A much wider array of nations are now become MOOC adopters and providers.

On edX, a non-profit founded at MIT and Harvard in May 2012, a total of 1.2 million students from non-Western nations have signed up, and now non-English language courses are offered from universities in 20 countries, including as India, Mexico, France, and Hong Kong. Using edX’s open-source codebase, 12 Chinese institutions launched their own platform, XuetangX, which Agarwal says has already signed up some 300,000 users since last year. When the Queen Rania Foundation in Jordan opened up a similar portal, Edraak, to provide Arabic language content from three Middle Eastern schools, it adapted the edX code base so it could display text from right to left.

Currently there are almost a dozen other countries working to launch their own versions of edX, according to Agarwal. Most recently, last week, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of labor announced the creation of a portal focused on teaching vocational skills to the emerging workforce. When courses begin in September, the labor ministry will run a pilot program with women and rural youth–two demographics increasingly seeking employment–in which Saudi instructors will help students through the online content in skills such as financial literacy, English, and information technology.