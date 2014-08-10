How Judy Greer Went From High School Musical To Hollywood’s Busiest Co-Star

Welcome to our new series, Then and Now. Here, we look at the career paths of the most interesting creative players from all levels and disciplines and get insights from them on how they made it from then to now.

Judy Greer half-jokes that her mom keeps urging her to get a manicurist license as “something to fall back on,” but in fact the character actress is having one heck of a good summer in the entertainment business. She played a motion capture chimpanzee in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, hosts Yahoo web series Reluctantly Healthy, pops up nightly as an offbeat mom in Sprint’s heavy rotation “Framily” TV commercials, and published her first book I Don’t Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star (Random House).

And, oh yeah, Greer enjoys second billing in the raunchy new sitcom Married airing Thursdays on FX. She’s Lena Bowman, mother of three and wife to Nat Faxon’s slackerly man about town. “I like Lena because she’s not like, ‘Honey you go to work and I’ll stay here and be perfect,'” she says. “Our house is a mess. She doesn’t cook very well. She’s trying to hold it all together and be a good wife but at the end of the day Lena’s just as exhausted as he is. They’re best friends who sometimes can’t stand each other. I think that’s a real relationship.”

Chatting with Co.Create in between gigs, Greer recaps turning points in her career and explains why she loves to audition, what she learned about making a supporting character “pop” and how George Clooney taught her to tone it down when there’s serious work to be done.





Growing up in suburban Detroit, Greer learned her first big show biz lesson when she tried out for the high school musical. “My high school choir teacher told me, ‘When in doubt, sing loud’ and she meant it literally,” recalls Greer. “I was auditioning for The Pajama Game and singing very softly, ‘I know a dark. . .’ She said ‘Judy I’m stopping you right now, we can’t hear you, you have no self-confidence. When in doubt, sing loud.’ So I started my song over and really belted it. I don’t think I hit any of the notes but I got the part. It was great advice and I think about it all the time.”

Greer studied acting at The Theatre School at Depaul University, then moved in 1997 from Chicago to Los Angeles where she slept on the carpeted floor of a friend’s apartment while discovering the world of “hip-pocketing.”

“I found an agent who didn’t sign me but she sent me on auditions to see what my feedback was,” Greer recalls. “They call it hip pocketing. Within a week I’d gotten a movie and a pilot and another movie. I was kind of in shock and when I got my paycheck for the pilot, I was like ‘Woah!’ It was plenty of money so I said, ‘Okay, I think I can live in L.A. for maybe like a year and not do anything but act and see what happens.’ But I was never like ‘I’m gonna be a star!’ I’ve never had that ‘I’ve made it moment’ probably because I’m always waiting for it to end.”