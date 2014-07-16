GE Celebrates Its Role In The Moon Landing By Releasing A Commemorative . . . Sneaker

Back on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins went to the moon for the very first time. It was a monumental feat of science and technology that to this day captures the imaginations of Earth-bound stargazers. The culmination of work from NASA, its astronauts, and many technology partners, that first step was enabled, in small part, by a relatively innocuous but significant substance: silicon rubber. Created by General Electric, that high-tech material was able to withstand extreme temperatures and was used in the astronauts’ moonboots, effectively enabling them to walk on the moon.

To commemorate the 45th anniversary of the moon landing, GE has released a limited-edition moonboot. Or, more accurately, a sneaker. It’s called The Missions and like its symbolic forebear the shoe is chock full of cutting-edge materials such as stabilized carbon fiber, thermoplastic rubber, 3M Scotchlite reflective material, and hydrophobic (that’d be waterproof) coating.





A GE sneaker might seem like a head-scratcher to some. After all, GE is an industrial manufacturer rather than a consumer-facing brand, for the most part–and a shoe is among the most ubiquitous consumer products. But in fact, the company has a long legacy of inventive projects that tell the company’s story in interesting ways, and has in recent years, been telling its own story in more interesting ways through a range of content marketing initiatives. And now with The Missions, GE is looking to highlight its ongoing innovations in advanced materials.

“If you draw a line from 1969 to the present, we are as passionate and committed to new types of technology, particularly new advanced materials as we were 45 years ago,” says Linda Boff, executive director, global brand marketing at GE. “This was a wonderful way to highlight something that today is very important for us–finding new materials that can make an impact in all kinds of industries.”

Via a creative partnership with online men’s retailer JackThreads and luxury footwear company Android Homme, only 100 pairs of The Missions will be released and they’ll go on sale at 4:18 on July 20 (the exact moment of the moon landing) for an amusing $196.90.

Part of GE’s goal with unexpected projects like The Mission is to speak to a broad audience, though with the JackThreads partnership the primary audience here is young men. “The challenge–and opportunity–is staying relevant,” says Boff. “The people we connect with might be thought leaders but they might be students who we hope will one day work at GE or people who will one day invest with us. Helping people relate to GE in a way that’s approachable and human is an important part of what we try to do in our brand and marketing efforts.” In this case, Boff says the compelling angle is that the marketing is a form of commerce. “But it’s commerce as storytelling, as marketing. We find that when we are able to be very human, and that might be something like a sneaker or it might be through a great storyteller, it gives people a way in.”

In order to draw people in any story has to be compelling. And if your story happens to be a shoe, it needs to be pretty fly. Boff says that when creating The Mission with JackThreads and Android Homme, they “really sweated the details to make sure that there are elements of this shoe that really relate to the work that we’re doing.”