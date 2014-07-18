See How Blistering Hot Your City Will Get By The End Of The Century

The nation grappled with a Polar Vortex-esque weather pattern and unusually cool summer temperatures this week. So it may be as good a time as any to think about how much hotter it could get in the future.

To do this, Climate Central, a research and journalism organization based in Princeton, New Jersey, provides us with a handy new tool.

Its interactive graphic, embedded below, allows you to type in one of 1,001 U.S. cities and see how much hotter summers will become by the end of the century if nothing is done to stem global warming. To make the temperatures less abstract, the tool also compares your city’s projected summertime temperature in 2100 to a city where the average summer temperatures is that hot today.

On average, according to Climate Central, daytime summer temperatures will be 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer across U.S. cities. That translates to most cities in the U.S. feeling like Florida or Texas feel in the summer today.

For example, in the future, Boston will feel like North Miami Beach. And Las Vegas, where temperatures are projected to average an insane 111 degrees (hey, at least it’s dry heat!), will feel more like Saudi Arabia.