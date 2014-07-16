A Site That Opens Up The Black Box Of Insurance Shopping

Looking for life insurance? You’ll have a bear of a time trying to comparison shop. PolicyGenius , a service launching this week, offers easy ways to do this without even needing to talk to anyone.

Co-founders Jen Fitzgerald and Francois de Lame are ex-McKinsey consultants who once worked with big insurance and financial services companies. “We saw the same problem repeating itself over and over. [The companies] had no idea how to keep pace with changing consumer demographics. Most people don’t have insurance agents anymore. Eight in ten households have never had a relationship with an agent,” says Fitzgerald.

PolicyGenius is like a digital agent with no skin in the game for any individual company. Though not every insurance provider is listed, it offers full transparency on the options it does have and takes a commission if people buy a policy through the site.

“We cut through the crap to let people know what they actually need to be able to do and not just what they’ve been told they need to do,” says Justin Ternullo, chief design officer at PolicyGenius.

At launch, the site is offering personalized, immediate insurance quotes, as well as detailed data on how coverage in any given plan works. It’s launching first with pet insurance, life insurance, and renter’s insurance, but plans to soon move into long-term disability as well.

To come up with quotes, PolicyGenius asks detailed information on a user’s risk thresholds, financial situation, and existing policies. The site evaluates his or her financial and insurance safety nets (I don’t have life insurance at the moment, so my insurance safety net needs some work, according to the site), and then it gives the quotes.

“By and large, insurance companies are happy about it. One of the areas of pushback we had anticipated–being comparison shopped side by side, opening the black box of insurance policy–we thought they were going to object to that,” says Fitzgerald.