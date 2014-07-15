Microsoft Might Be Planning Its Largest Round Of Layoffs

Is the axe about to fall at Microsoft? As part of restructuring efforts, the software maker could undergo its largest round of layoffs, exceeding the 5,800 jobs that were cut in 2009, according to Bloomberg .

The cuts, which Bloomberg reports might be announced this week, will likely affect redundancies in departments such as business, marketing, and engineering that resulted from integration with Nokia’s handset business. In September, Microsoft said it would cut $600 million in expenses within 18 months of the deal closing. The company added 30,000 to its payroll in June, totaling about 127,000 employees.

Fast Company has reached out to Microsoft for comment.