Gingers Rule! How Two Redheaded Sisters Turned Hair Color Into A Growing Business

That’s the conclusion sisters Stephanie Vendetti and Adrienne Vendetti Hodges reached, growing up as natural-born redheads. In so many ways, the world just wasn’t built for them, says Adrienne. “For prom, we’d go get our makeup done, but no one knew how to do a redhead’s makeup. Our skin was so sensitive, it was hard to find products.” They’d go to the store to buy hairpins, but everything was made for those much larger markets of blondes or brunettes.





Worst of all, though, Adrienne remembers, was the bullying. In their small Rhode Island town, the Vendettis were the only redheads in their school. “The bullying starts early, around second or third grade,” recalls Adrienne. “There are so many different names people call you: carrot top, freckle face. They make fun of your pale skin.” One teacher took to calling the sisters “Red” and “Little Red,” terms of endearment, for sure, but irritating. For Stephanie, the bullying and unwanted attention became so great that she chose to dye her hair blonde through high school.

We say that red hair is more than a color, it’s a lifestyle.

“You start thinking, maybe I’m not pretty,” recalls Adrienne. “Redheads are outcasts for being different,” she adds. “It’s almost like they’re a minority.”

Oh, how times have changed (reports that redheads are going extinct be damned. )These days, the sisters’ site “How to Be a Redhead” has turned into a full-fledged brand. About 25 writers contribute, with items ranging from the serious to the light. Recent items include both “Scientists Warn: Redheads Could Face Extinction Due to Climate Change” and “12 Reasons Why Every Redhead Should Love Lucille Ball”; posts come tagged under such categories as “Hair,” “Confidence,” “Healthy Living,” and “Redhead Celebrities.” They have 120,000 social media followers (recently breaking the 85,000 mark on Instagram alone). Their site garners 75,000 unique visitors and 200,000 unique page views per month.

But success didn’t always look guaranteed. One day, when the sisters were still kids, their mother gave them a piece of advice. She said, “If you just have confidence, the others will think it’s cool to be a redhead.” When trying out beauty products at a department store with a friend shortly thereafter, Adrienne tried putting on that air of confidence. As they left, her friend said, “I wish I was a redhead.” Later, when a boy she liked asked her to dye her hair black, Adrienne said no. “I never talked to him again,” she says now.

By their twenties, the Vendettis finally felt they knew, as they liked to say, “how to be a redhead.” They knew which skin-care and hair-care products were “redhead-friendly.” They knew what to wear to complement their coloring. They knew how to be proud of their unusual look (some 10% of Americans are redheads). In late 2010, Stephanie was a senior in college, while Adrienne was working at a law firm in Boston and had just taken the LSATs. One day the sisters conferred: Why get 9-to-5s, when their passion was right in front of them?