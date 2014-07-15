This Fitness Tool Uses Machine Learning To Shape Recs For Your Pecs

A lot of wearable fitness trackers can help you keep track of how many steps you’ve taken or how many hours you’ve slept. The creators of the Stonecrysus aim to go further, using data about how particular sleep or exercise patterns or dietary choices affected your body in the past to offer recommendations to help meet your fitness goals.

“Stonecrysus then learns how specific foods, activities, and sleep affect each user’s physiology uniquely,” says Stonecrysus CEO Matt Landers. “It collects over 35 data points and analyzes those data points to make those recommendations.”

Daily measurements help the device, which can be worn on a lanyard or wristband or carried in a pocket, and a connected smartphone app continually improve their estimates of how different exercises and sleep habits affect individual users, he says.





“Stonecrysus doesn’t define a mile run as 125 calories burned,” the company wrote on the page for its ongoing Kickstarter fundraiser. “It looks at how running a mile has affected you in the past to determine how it will affect you today, based on your current health and fitness.”

Then, the app can make predictions and recommendations for changes based on specific goals, like weight loss or muscle gain and continually refine its estimates over time, he says.

“If your weight is even slightly different, it’s going to relearn about how an apple and three miles [ran] affect you and what your metabolism is,” he says. “Even if it corrects only slightly, it’s still gonna correct.”

The wearable component can distinguish between different motions related to different exercises, and the app includes a wide range of graphical menu options to let users specify down to the slice exactly what foods their meals included, not just nutrition label calorie counts, Landers says.