5 Ways Leaders Tackle Pivotal Career Decisions

While the debate continues about whether leaders are born or made, the truth is that great leaders evolve one pivotal decision at a time. We all confront pivot points in our work lives, but great leaders turn these pivotal decisions into catalysts for growth rather than career stoppers.

Here are examples of how great leaders in a variety of industries evolved as a result of five key leadership decisions they made along the way:

They did not do it alone; they took full accountability for making a decision work. They did not point to people, issues, or circumstances. In holding themselves accountable, they quickly learned they had to make the tough decisions. That included holding others accountable for their work and letting people go if they could not fulfill their role in–and responsibilities to–their work community. Personal accountability meant no excuses.

Each confronted himself or herself to answer the questions: “Will I? Can I? Should I?” They understood that the decision boiled down to its essence was being true to themselves. The new path would bring more work, risk, and trade-offs. They explored and discussed their options with people whose opinions mattered.

In their decisive moment, however, they knew they were making a solitary decision that would test their wings. No one could talk them into or out of it. It was their decision to make and theirs alone. It was their responsibility to enroll the support of their family and secure resources.

The decisive moment transformed their way of thinking. They transcended logic and linear thinking, making a pivotal decision that–even with rigorous analysis–came down to a personal judgment call. Once that inner voice prevailed, their way of thinking became increasingly its own ecosystem.

In that solitary decision, they had to trust and rely on their own acumen and judgment. The more progress they made, the more they trusted their own judgment. As they asserted themselves more as leaders, the more other people turned to them for good judgment and leadership.