Comcast And The Most Excruciating Customer Service Phone Call Ever

The other day, tech guy Ryan Block called Comcast, the largest cable provider in the U.S., with a reasonable request to cancel his service–something plenty of people do every day.

What he got instead was a nightmare of a phone call from a Comcast service rep who, instead of simply disconnecting his service and telling him to have a nice day, stubbornly insisted on asking the same myopic questions, over and over again for at least 18 minutes straight.

Listen for yourself:



Things get pretty ugly.

“I’m trying to help you!” says the rep at one point. “You can help us by disconnecting our service,” replies Block. “How is that helping you, though?!”

And on. And on.

“The representative (name redacted) continued aggressively repeating his questions, despite the answers given, to the point where my wife became so visibly upset she handed me the phone,” writes Block in the description. “What I did not know is how oppressive this conversation would be. Within just a few minutes the representative had gotten so condescending and unhelpful I felt compelled to record the speakerphone conversation on my other phone.”

Comcast, which is set to merge with No. 2 cable provider Time Warner Cable, clearly isn’t doing itself any favors here. A company spokesperson insists that the service represented here is an outlier, and told Motherboard in an email: “We’re investigating this situation and certainly want to apologize to the customer.”