Iris Scans And Reincarnation: The Science And Spirituality Behind “I Origins”

“I generate constantly,” says Mike Cahill, the filmmaker who put a thoughtful spin on the sci-fi genre with Another Earth three years ago and who now re-teams with star Brit Marling on the new science-themed drama I Origins. “I have this document on my computer called ‘The Journal of Ideas.’ Anything I ever come up with, I put it in there and when certain elements come together to give a project weight and momentum and movement, I’ll explore it further. I Origins is one of those ideas I’ve been thinking about forever.”

I Origins, opening July 18 in limited release, casts Marling and Michael Pitt as molecular biologists immersed in eye research. Pitt’s character loses his French girlfriend (Astrid Bergès-Frisbey) to a tragic accident, then embarks on a quest eight years later when he discovers that someone now living possesses his dead soul mate’s exact iris pattern.

Cahill explains how a TED talk, National Geographic, and a phenomenon known as sectoral heterochromia helped set the table for his biometrics–meets–reincarnation storyline.





Cahill based Pitt’s Ian Gray character loosely on scientist Richard Dawkins. “The scanning of the color part of your eye has been around since 1987 when he figured out the algorithm and it’s been a slow-growing technology over the years. Nowadays in New York City if a person is arrested they get their eye scanned, babies in hospitals get their eyes scanned, you can go through the fast lane at the airport if you do your iris scan.”

The filmmaker became further sold on the power of iris scans after checking out a TED Talk by Jeff Carter. “He talks about how fingerprints only give you so many degrees of accuracy, where as the patterns in your eyes form when you’re in your mother’s womb and stay the same for you for your entire life,” Cahill notes. “From a technological standpoint, it’s a great way to ID a person. And since the eye has also enticed poets since the dawn of civilization, it seemed like a wonderful meeting place for two of my greatest passions–science and spirituality.”





Cahill grew up obsessed with National Geographic magazine. “I had all those yellow magazines in my childhood bedroom and by the luck of the universe I worked for National Geographic as my first job out of college making sea life documentaries about sharks and turtles,” he says. “As a kid, I remember the June 1987 cover photograph by Steve McCurry of an Afghani girl in a refugee camp who had these stunning green eyes. It became one of the most iconic photographs in history and everybody wanted to know ‘Who is this girl?'”

17 years later, photographer McCurry and his team solved the mystery. “They called the biometrics company to do an iris scan off Steve’s high-res photograph to get a unique 12-digit code,” says Cahill. “They searched a certain region of Pakistan where people have greeni-ish colored eyes and finally found somebody with the exact same eyes as this little girl, except now she’d grown up to become a young woman.”