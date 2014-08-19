Can Blossom’s MIT-Enhanced Brew Win Over Skeptical Baristas?

Only the company isn’t trying to build the next app or smart device. It’s setting out to crack the complex chemical problem that’s been tugging at one MIT mechanical engineer for years: How to brew the perfect cup of black coffee?

“You could draw graphs in this stuff and say, well clearly on the graph there are all these areas of opportunity where you could theoretically brew a cup of coffee, but nobody is able to because no piece of equipment exists where you could recreate that scenario,” explains Jeremy Kuempel, the 26-year-old engineer and founder of Blossom Coffee. That is the very scenario his product, the Blossom One Limited, now claims to accomplish. Giving a barista control of the many variables that contribute to how a cup of coffee tastes beyond the beans: water temperature, coffee dosage, grind size, stirring and immersion time. “There’s a tiny raspberry element, you can taste the citrus on the back of your tongue. It has a lot of body. The origin is good, you can still taste the Colombian elements, but just enough roast so you can taste the caramelization,” Kuempel says while digesting the fruits of his labor–a cup of a Blossom-brewed coffee–as if he were a sommelier.

Blossom One Brewer Image courtesy of Blossom Coffee

Given that coffee beans have twice the genetic complexity of wine, he wanted to build a machine that wouldn’t treat every coffee bean the same.

Five years ago, in between internships at Tesla and Apple, Kuempel began experimenting in an MIT basement lab. The son of a biologist and an engineer, his interest in car design started gravitating towards coffee. Given that coffee beans have twice the genetic complexity of wine, he wanted to build a machine that wouldn’t treat every coffee bean the same. That could extract peak taste from a particular bean based on a specific brewing formula controlled by a high-tech device. “It’s sort of like what they’re doing with the large hadron collider in physics,” says Kuempel of those early MIT experiments. “They look at the space of subatomic particles and they can predict where they’re going find them, but then they say, ‘Well in order to test this, we need to create these unique conditions that allow these particles to appear,’ and thus they build the large hadron collider to discover the Higgs Boson particle.”

This is hardly the first time technology advancements have attempted to evolve coffee brewing. Centuries ago monks would grind up raw, unroasted beans with stones, while cowboys used bandanas to percolate the liquid. Espresso dates backs to early 1900s, when inventors applied the steam technology that had modernized trains to new machines, resulting in a new drink called “espresso.” Technology can even be held responsible for a great step backwards in the evolution of our collective coffee palate, thanks to the rise of plastics and the 1972 patent for a little device that came to be known as Mr. Coffee.

If the Blossom One takes off, Kuempel will unfortunately not be known as the father of “single-cup precision brewing,” as the niche coffee category is called. In 2007, two Stanford engineers built a machine called the Clover. The Seattle-based engineers–Randy Hulett and Zander Nosler–recognized that people were starting to pay more for preciously sourced single origin beans, but for the most part, cafes were still brewing industrial-size batches on 1970s era machines. Hulett and Nosler had to convince independent roasters and small chains that were used to spending several hundred dollars on equipment to drop $11,000 on a single machine that would brew only one cup of coffee at a time. They managed to sell 360 Clovers, developed a cult following among the coffee elite from Japan to Norway, and even got third-wave coffee heavyweights like Intelligentsia and Stumptown, to buy in. “It changed people’s minds that brewed coffee doesn’t have to sit in a big container for 30 minutes and taste like this one thing. It can taste like a lot of different things,” says Anastasia Chovan, Clover’s former head of sales.

Historically, brewing technology companies don’t collaborate; they’re seen as competitors fighting for a limited coffee bar budget.

But the Clover enlightenment ended up taking a dark turn. One year after its launch, just as the conversion was beginning to take off, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz encountered a Clover in a New York City coffee shop and bought the company outright. (As legend has it, he claimed “it was the best cup of coffee I ever drank.”) All the web-enabled machines in circulation lost their customer support and more or less became worthless. “People were upset. People felt they had invested emotionally and financially,” says Clover’s Chovan. “Then there’s also The Big Green Monster, who we were selling out to.”