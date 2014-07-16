How Birchbox’s New Store Ups The Fun Factor Of Shopping For Beauty Products

Birchbox’s first retail store has iPads featuring recommended products and a large interactive screen called the Product Matchmaker, but the presence of gadgets isn’t what makes the retail location feel like online shopping.

Sure, the screens help. Unlike other retailers that use tablets as displays or payment systems, the beauty sample delivery service aimed for a more customer-centric approach. Like browsing online, the iPads in the Soho store nudge shoppers to popular items in a given category. The screen near the skincare products, for example, displays six hand picked skin-related items and the accompanying reviews from the beauty retailer’s site.

“We made a commitment to use our roots as an e-commerce company,” Birchbox co-founder Hayley Barna said. “We have a dev team in house to make a more customer-centric store technology approach. One that would be used, one that would be interactive, and one that would evolve.”

Along those lines, the store’s Product Matchmaker enables Birchbox’s signature customization, suggesting in-store items that suit a person’s hair texture, skin type, or personal style.





Even the store layout itself suggests a website. Unlike in Sephora or a department store, products are organized by type, not company. Instead of having an Essie kiosk, all the pink nail polishes from all the different brands are in a bin together, for example. That makes the shopping experience feel a lot more like searching a website, where people tend to browse terms like “blush” rather than the entire offerings of a beauty brand.

Even in places like Sephora, people would rather shop staff picks for mascaras than run around to five different booths to sample each lash extender. But the Cliniques and Macs of the world like their big, obvious real estate–hence the silos. Birchbox, however, has proven that it can get its customers to buy using its methods. “We had learned from our online customer that she is more interested in shopping in category than by brand,” Barna explained.

Brands were therefore willing to let the store use its own model. “In a traditional store maybe 10% to 20% of the square footage is used for endcaps: ‘best mascaras’ or best sellers this month at the end of an aisle,” explained Barna. “In our store design, you can think of it as flipping the traditional model and being 80% end caps.”