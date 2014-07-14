advertisement
Aloft Hotels

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

With more than 100 hotels open now and coming soon, Starwood’s Aloft Hotels delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid hotel landscape. For the ‘always on’ next generation of traveler, Aloft offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design.

