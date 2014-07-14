What’s Up With Monster’s New Animated Flag Logo?

Mark Wilson: monster has a new logo, and it’s an animated flag
Adrian Covert: lolwha
Mark Wilson: did that paste for anyone?
John Brownlee: Yup!
Adrian Covert: oh there we go
Suzanne LaBarre: no
AC: the text header on their site is horrific
MW: it’s a large gif i think, has to DL
SL: no way that is real
MW: it’s real
AC: go to http://monster.com
AC: its real
MW: i actually think the flag looks really nice on their printed stuff
JB: Yeah, although the Brand New guys don’t hate it, surprisingly.
SL: why a flag
JB: I have a bigger issue with a hyphen in hello like that!
MW: im not sure how i feel about it. i agree, the why a flag question is there
The logo, a purple Monster flag, is a symbol of relentless innovation, vibrancy and quality, and serves to unite job seekers and recruiters. The flag is symbolic of the individual achievement of finding better — literally planting your flag as a personal mark that you have successfully arrived in your quest for better.
The purple flag is unique to Monster in a space that is populated by very cold identities, the flag ads warmth and humanity and is unique as no country in the world uses a purple flag. The purple color historically used to come from sea snails making it very hard to come by and such only royals used this color.
The flag and the visual identity will inform and inspire Monster’s new suite of products starting today.
AC: all of the letters look improperly kerned and/or incorrectly sized
MW: i kinda think it was clever to claim the flag though. how many good animated logo ideas are there going to be, really
AC: it just looks straight out of 1998 though
MW: and what can they do, go with a monster? because their name is monster?
i agree w/your point about the kerning, etc, adrian–though i think it reads well on the flag, bad when it’s flattened on their site
JB: The previous logo
AC: i mean the previous logo is super tacky, but at least it isnt lifeless
MW: i dont get why this flag isn’t actually on their site
SL: we should just publish our campfire chat about this as a post
MW: sounds good, let me go back and time and be more clever
the website version makes me thing it’s a streaming media service
no idea why
AC: it looks like a filler page for a url squatter
JB: I think the bigger discussion is why purple is a color dot com companies need to abandon.
Just like Yahoo, there’s no saving it: it looks terrible.
MonsteR
That’s the worst part to me.
MW: brownlee only goes to blue websites
JB: It’s one of those strange logos where, the longer you look at it, the less the word makes sense to you.
AC: yes
exactly
JB: You start focusing on what a strange word monster is.
AC: i was staring at the gif and it was just a bunch of rando letters
and then i just started reading it as monsanto
JB: The old Toys ‘R’ Us logo struck me this way.
AC: oh monster logo has almost the same font as
MW: Ahh, subliminal messaging! nice spot AC
MW: PS I’m pasting all of this discussion into my gdocs and then our CMS