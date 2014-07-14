advertisement
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Make a brilliant business move with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and see how class-leading innovations deliver accelerated performance for your company. The 2015 Sprinter extends its lead over other commercial vehicles with a standard 4-cylinder 2-stage turbo diesel engine that offers money-saving fuel efficiency, a quick-shifting 7-speed automatic transmission for smooth performance, a modern exterior and the most advanced safety features available in a commercial van.

