These Adorable Kids Are The World’s Next Programmers

The creators of Hopscotch want to turn educational tech on its head by having kids teach computers, rather than the other way around. Hopscotch’s mobile programming language encourages kids to develop interest in creating games–and eventually to become part of the much-needed future programming workforce.

“If you ask a kid, ‘Hey do you want to learn how to program a computer?’ you’ll get a lot of eye-rolling. But if you’re like, ‘Hey, would you like to build your own game?’ that is what gets kids excited,” says Jocelyn Leavitt, cofounder and CEO.

Watch the video above to see how kids create their own games on their mobile devices.