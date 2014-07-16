The Overlooked Factor To Job Satisfaction For Millennials That Doesn’t Matter To Baby Boomers

It goes without saying that the people you spend eight or more hours a day with can make or break your work experience. Having a colleague who’s there to celebrate your wins and lend an ear for your grievances? That makes a huge impact on the happiness meter, especially for millennials.

LinkedIn recently discovered how important those work BFFs are in its latest Relationships @Work study. In partnership with CensusWide, the survey polled more than 11,500 full-time professionals between the ages of 18-65 in 14 countries including the United States, Sweden, India, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Italy, Indonesia, Brazil and the U.K.

The study found that millennials (ages 18-24) rely on work buddies to boost their spirits and output.

57% said friendships make them feel happy

50% said friendships were motivating

39% said friendships made them more productive

They don’t call it a generation gap for nothing. Almost half the workers surveyed between the ages of 55-65 reported that friends at work had nothing to do with their performance on the job.

Part of this may come from the easy intimacy most millennials have with their colleagues.

The majority (53%) of millennials are more open to sharing relationship advice with coworkers in the office, compared to less than one fourth (23%) of boomers.





One in three (28%) millennials have texted a manager out of work hours for a non-work related issue, compared to only 10% of boomers.

“Young generations generally tend to share more personal details due to the fact that they simply don’t have as much personal information or life experience to share in that stage of life,” LinkedIn’s career expert Nicole Williams tells Fast Company.

If you’re wondering how gen X falls into all this, it’s somewhere in between. “We looked at various age groups and found the most significant differences were among in the young millennial and later-in-life baby boomers,” says Williams.