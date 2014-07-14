When You’re Making A Bike From Scratch, The Devil Is In The Details

As we move into the final month of this bicycle design challenge, it’s hard to believe that we’ve come so far, and still have so much to do. We are nearing the finish line and can’t wait to take this bad boy out for a lap around the West Loop and down to the lakeshore path. We can practically feel that sense of freedom from the wind in our hair and the rubber on the road.

In the last month, Garry moved his West Loop workspace of many years to the north side of Chicago, just in time to get working on assembling and refining the final bike.









The past few weeks have been exciting and intense. Like most projects in the studio, we are constantly obsessing over the final details, tweaking things up until the last possible moment. This challenge is no different. As the bike comes together, the devil is in the details, and we have a list of details a mile long. We are deep in the zone–machining, wiring, assembling, rewiring, choosing final color ways, painting, then reworking some more. All the while staying focused on one thing–the build.









But the heavy lifting doesn’t end with the physical bike. We have been very busy planning our reveal event and communication around the bike launch. To say this is project has been no small feat would be an understatement. While this hard work is making for many late nights and early mornings, it will all be worth it in the end when we can show you the final creation.

We are grateful for what this project has given us–relationships with awesome new partners, as well as a renewed connection to our city, its riders, and all that a great two-wheel ride can give you.