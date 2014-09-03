Why Changing The World Is A Two-Step Process

Despite a strong standard of living, a rising creative class, and an economy gaining strength, many of us feel worn-down, tired, frustrated, and wildly uncertain, teetering on the edge of a busy but lonely road.

Amid frequent bouts of flat-out exhaustion, you’d think people would lose hope. Yet many remain hopeful, approach instability with an open heart, and believe together we can make a difference.

While we may wonder how and when life will improve, we awaken each day knowing why life must improve. But if so many of us have energy and conviction, and we’re beyond ready to create a better world, why haven’t we crafted more change?

One answer is painfully divisive and deceptively simple. There’s a fight among well-meaning change agents, enlightened leaders, and social entrepreneurs alike on the best way to build the future. Good people seem to align with one of two camps: personal responsibility or collective impact.

One camp says we need to take personal responsibility to become the change we want to see. Those who advocate personal responsibility believe our individual efforts combined will create enough energy to change the world.

The collective impact camp believes the only effective strategy will be joining together as one large, coherent force, undermining existing systems. They believe that real change requires policy, systemic, and environmental change.

Good personal choices–even dozens or hundreds of them–won’t lead to global-level system change. As Stephen Colbert said while interviewing journalist Ronan Farrow, “All the tweeting and blogging in the world won’t have the same effect as people in the streets throwing bricks.”