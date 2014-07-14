The Brands That Won (And Lost) The Twitter World Cup

Indeed, it has been a banner year for the World Cup on Twitter: Brazil’s abysmal 1-7 loss to Germany sparked 35.6 million tweets–3.5 million more tweets than last night’s final.

Where people are tweeting en masse, brands are sure to follow. However, as we’ve seen during the World Cup, there are some brands who got it right, and others that should’ve stayed on the bench.

Simple and on-brand.

Can’t. Stop. Watching.

Stirring up patriotism may be more effective once we’ve mastered adjective forms of proper nouns, Waffle House. #BelgianNotBelgium

Uruguay’s Luis Suárez, who was banned from World Cup for biting another player, prompted a slew of bad brand tweets. Here’s a pun that should never see the light of day, even on Halloween… which it’s not.