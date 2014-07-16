How A Student And A Professor Became Business Partners

Most university students can’t wait for summer break to escape the inquiring glances and intense grilling from their professors. But one Yale University School of Management grad Seth Goldman didn’t run away from his professors; he started a business with one.

Goldman met economics and management professor Barry Nalebuff during his second year of business school. A case study of the beverage industry led to an intense discussion about the lack of variety in beverage sweetness levels. After graduating from Yale, Goldman couldn’t stop thinking about the beverage discussion in Nalebuff’s class. He contacted his former professor and asked him if he was interested in launching a beverage company that offered consumers great taste with reduced sweetness levels.

Nalebuff had returned from a trip to India and was fascinated by the quality of tea there. He wanted to do for tea what Starbucks did for coffee. The two recognized they had their product–iced tea made with premium tea leaves and a teaspoon or two of organic sweetener. They named the company Honest Tea.

While one would imagine the student-professor dynamic would create some challenges in the life of a business, Goldman says it actually paved the way for a more successful company. “When I told my classmates that I was going into business with Barry they were surprised because our personalities are quite different, but actually, we were really complementary,” says Goldman.

In their book, Mission in a Bottle: The Honest Guide to Doing Business Differently–and Successfully, Goldman and Nalebuff show how they make their partnership work.

Nalebuff and Goldman spent a day sitting across from each other at Nalebuff’s kitchen table and hashed out what their roles would be, what each hoped to get out of the business and its timeline. Goldman felt strongly about building an environmentally sustainable company.

“Barry hasn’t really been familiar with the notion of a socially responsible business,” says Goldman. “He came from a more traditional business [background] and I was coming from a nonprofit, public sector background.” Getting his business partner on board with the notion of sustainability was important to Goldman. “I didn’t want to have to say six months into the company, I’m going to go buy fair trade tea now,” he says with a laugh.