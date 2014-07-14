The New York Times’ Sports Section’s Ingenious Lebron James Cover

Lebron James announced this past Friday he’ll be returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers after a four-year run with the Miami Heat–a major piece of news in the sports world. To report the news on Saturday, the New York Times cleverly devoted the entire front page of their sports section to the transaction–but without any of the usual oversized headlines or photographs or maximalist fanfare. Instead, the page is almost entirely blank below the header, with a clipping of the “Transactions” section–normally cast off to a dank corner of the section’s back pages–pasted front and center.

With James’s transaction highlighted in yellow, nothing else competes for the reader’s attention. It’s an ingenious use of negative space–by subverting traditional newspaper layout, it catches your eye more effectively than usual “this is big news” tricks, and highlights how design communicates.









