Are You Allergic To Your iPad?

Nickel, which is used in a wide variety of personal electronics, from phones to laptops, was found to be the culprit behind a nasty series of rashes suffered by an 11-year-old San Diego boy, according to a new report published Monday in the journal Pediatrics. Doctors found that the iPad he used every day contained trace amounts of nickel, which the boy is allergic to.

According to some estimates, some 17 percent of women and 3 percent of men harbor nickel allergies, which can trigger redness, itching, eczema, blistering, or, in this 11-year-old’s case, scaly patches.

It’s unclear if all iPads contain nickel in them or if it’s merely some of them. An Apple spokesperson contacted by the Associated Press declined to comment on the materials used in the device.

In this case, at least, there was an easy solution: Once doctors put the boy’s iPad in a protective case, his symptoms subsided.