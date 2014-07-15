Jammcard, The Social Network For When You Need A New Drummer, Stat

Music is a highly collaborative creative enterprise, but musicians looking for gigs, sessions, or bands–and vice versa–still typically rely entirely on word of mouth or the wilds of Craigslist to find each other.

Los Angeles startup Jammcard is trying to change that with a sleek new professional social networking platform that is essentially a LinkedIn for musicians, tailored to their specific needs. In addition to helping musicians present detailed experience, endorsements, and contact information, and connect through messaging, a user’s “Jammcard” also has a sections to organize links to audio and video files, and an events calendar for upcoming gigs.

And while there is a Jammcard desktop site, it is designed primarily to be used on smartphones, to accommodate musicians’ mobile lifestyles. Users can even exchange Jammcards instantly by scanning a QR code. The iOS app is available in the iTunes store now, and will be followed shortly by an Android version on Google Play.

Jammcard was created by Elmo Lovano, a long-time session and touring drummer and producer who has worked with Christina Perri, Skrillex, Miley Cyrus, and many more, in addition to currently playing in four bands. Lovano toured from age 15 to 22, and then settled in Los Angeles, where he started a weekly show at Hollywood club Hemingway’s Lounge called Camerata that ran through 2011.

Elmo Lovano

“It was a place where I could play with my bands and I could have some of my friends’ bands play, friends who were really talented but weren’t exactly good at exposing or promoting themselves, and deserved exposure,” says Lovano. “I thought I was just going to do it for four weeks. All four weeks were very successful, so we ended up extending it and doing it for 200 weeks straight, every single week.”

About midway through Camerata’s run, Lovano became something of a broker for bands and musicians. “People started hitting me up every day like, ‘Yo, do you know anyone who needs a guitar player,’ or ‘Yo, I need a guitar player, bass player, drummer, producer, programmer, musical director,’ whatever it was,” he says. “I was always matching people together because, whenever you had a good match, it was always a really good feeling whenever someone was like, ‘Oh, man, the guitar player you gave us ended up changing our entire band and being the best thing ever.’ It’s almost like hooking up two of your friends and having them go and get married and be happy and you’re like, ‘Oh, nice.’ It’s a really good feeling.”

The reality of the professional musician is freelance forever.

Realizing that there was no centralized online community for musicians to find each other, Lovano came up with the idea for Jammcard in 2009, but held off to pursue his own touring career.