You Won’t Believe How This Heartland Baseball Team Celebrated “Atheist Night”

The St. Paul Saints baseball team might be in second place in the North Division of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, but they are already world champs at creative marketing.

Back in May, the team hosted “Tinder Loving Care Night,” where they staged a “live version” of the popular hookup app on the field, the same night that they sold $1 beers. And on Friday, the team got even more heretical with “A Night of Unbelievable Fun Atheist Game,” sponsored by the Minnesota Atheists and Freedom From Religion Foundation. During the game, the team sported “Mr. Paul Aints” jerseys, which were auctioned off during the game.

Naturally, the team was prepared for backlash from the more faithful of their fans:

During the game, the team’s Twitter account stuck to its blasphemous script:

In the end, the baseball gods weren’t too offended, because the Saints/Aints beat the Kansas City T-Bones 3-2 in the 11th inning.

Believers, meanwhile, got a day of their own as well: Sunday afternoon’s game against the T-Bones was Faith & Family Day, which invited faith organizations from the Twin Cities to take over the stands.