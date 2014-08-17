A Fork In The Road: Mario Batali Shares His Career Turning Points

Mario Batali could have enjoyed a healthy career as a chef working for the Four Seasons, where he quickly became one of the hotel chain’s most prominent chefs. But at the age of 29, he decided to leave the company and move to Northern Italy to apprentice in the kitchen of a 24-seat restaurant in the village of Borgo Capanne. When he returned to the states, he went to New York, where he opened a small West Village trattoria called Po. But it was his decision to cut his ties with that restaurant and open Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca that helped elevate him from a workaday chef into a celebrity.

That celebrity grew nationally out of appearances on Iron Chef America, but Batali’s star was ascendant years before that show debuted; he won GQ’s “Man of the Year” award in 1999 in the chef category, and earned the title of “Best Chef: New York City” from the James Beard Foundation in 2002. Now, of course, Batali is a global celebrity chef. He hosts his own documentary series for Hulu, publishes a variety of books, pops up on Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show, and more.

Here, Batali outlines some of the career decisions that helped him make the leap from hot chef in a big chain to a globally recognized brand.

Batali can rattle off a list of important decisions that he made at various points in his career that helped him expand his brand while making sure the focus was on his creative goals, rather than strictly making money: “Passing on big money deals with large unit operators, avoiding commercial ventures that don’t have anything to do with my beliefs or ideals, and generally avoiding all association with projects and products that would diminish the street cred of my brand,” he says.

It’s interesting that Batali thinks about the good decisions he made in terms of the opportunities he decided not to pursue–but if you want to give yourself room to create, what you don’t do can be more important than what you do.

Babbo Ristorante Image: Flickr user Jill M

Batali identifies the beginning turning point in his career as the biggest risk–which is usually the way that the world works for people who are aiming high.

“Every career decision, good or bad, links back to my decision to come to New York City and open Babbo,” he says. “It was a gamble, but it paid off.”