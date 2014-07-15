Girl Geek Academy Wants To Get 1 Million Girls Coding by 2025

According to a survey by the International Game Developers Association , women now make up 22% of the game development workforce–a number that’s doubled since 2009 but is still relatively low, with men dominating at 76%. It’s a common story of men holding the larger share of positions in the tech and startup industries (women only account for 25% of professional computing occupations in the U.S., according to the National Center for Women & Information Technology )–but a female group of self-proclaimed hackers, hustlers, and hipsters based in Australia are out to change that.

Girl Geek Academy wants to get 1 million women and girls creating startups and building apps by 2025 through a series of programs and workshops focused on developing tech and business skills at any level. Cofounded by Tammy Butow, the woman behind Australia’s first all-female hackathon “She Hacks,” Girl Geek Academy launched in June and the startup hosted its first monthly, themed event earlier today (July’s theme is pitching–future workshops will cover design, APIs, HTML & CSS, public speaking, and more.)

Girl Geek Academy is currently operating out of Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia (workshops can be accessed through Google Hangouts), but it’s looking to expand stateside in the future, starting with New York City.

Born out the successes Butow and fellow cofounder April Staines saw with She Hacks, Girl Geek Dinners, and Australia’s first Startup Weekend Women, Girl Geek Academy is giving breadth to a movement that wants women to command a stronger presence in the tech and startup fields.